Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Robbie McGregor – A little bit about Rainbows

Robbie McGregor & President Stephen Street

We welcomed Robbie McGregor to our speaker meeting, he gave a heartfelt talk on the wonderful support offered by the Rainbows Charity: Brightening Short Lives. https://www.rainbows.co.uk/how-we-help/about-rainbows

In their own words “We support every baby, child and young person to fulfil their potential, and help families make the most of every precious moment, while capturing memories and keepsakes to treasure.

We’re here for the whole family, offering comfort and compassion during tough times, providing the highest level of professional care until the end, and support after.

Simply put, we’re here to brighten short lives, and support families, wherever they are”.

They provide a range of services:

End of life care

Symptom management

Post bereavement care

Short breaks

Various support groups

A quote from one of the parents “Rainbows are a sanctuary of hope to us, they make everything feel normal again”

The NHS grant supports only 7 weeks’ worth of the year, the remainder is supported through fund raising.

An amazing charity, they received the highest points from the “Care Quality Commission”.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook