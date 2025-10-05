Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Robbie McGregor – A little bit about Rainbows

By John Cook
Contributor
Published 5th Oct 2025, 18:03 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 09:28 BST
Robbie McGregor & President Stephen Streetplaceholder image
Robbie McGregor & President Stephen Street
We welcomed Robbie McGregor to our speaker meeting, he gave a heartfelt talk on the wonderful support offered by the Rainbows Charity: Brightening Short Lives. https://www.rainbows.co.uk/how-we-help/about-rainbows

In their own words “We support every baby, child and young person to fulfil their potential, and help families make the most of every precious moment, while capturing memories and keepsakes to treasure.

Most Popular

We’re here for the whole family, offering comfort and compassion during tough times, providing the highest level of professional care until the end, and support after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simply put, we’re here to brighten short lives, and support families, wherever they are”.

They provide a range of services:

  • End of life care
  • Symptom management
  • Post bereavement care
  • Short breaks
  • Various support groups

A quote from one of the parents “Rainbows are a sanctuary of hope to us, they make everything feel normal again”

The NHS grant supports only 7 weeks’ worth of the year, the remainder is supported through fund raising.

An amazing charity, they received the highest points from the “Care Quality Commission”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook

Related topics:RainbowsNHS
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice