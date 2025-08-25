Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening: Brian Stone on Bonnie Prince Charlie
We were kept entertained & learned about the reasons he was not successful in taking the English Crown & why his army turned back on reaching Derby. An under appreciated fact that was such a historical turning point in British History. Some question what if, he had not turned back?
The March to Derby
Bonnie Prince Charlie, leading the Jacobite army, reached Derby on 4 December 1745. This was the furthest point south the army advanced in its campaign to restore the Stuart monarchy. The goal? March on London and reclaim the throne from King George II.
Strategic Crossroads
Derby was a critical decision point. Despite having marched unopposed through much of England, the Jacobite leadership—especially Lord George Murray and the clan chiefs—grew wary. Promised support from English Jacobites and the French never materialized. Intelligence reports (some fabricated) warned of large government forces ahead and behind.
Exeter House Council
In Derby’s now-demolished Exeter House, the Jacobite Council of War convened on 5 December 1745. After intense debate, they chose to retreat to Scotland. This decision marked the high-water mark of the rebellion and ultimately led to its collapse at Culloden four months later.
