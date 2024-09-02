Church Wilne Rotary Club seeks new members
Church Wilne Rotary Club has had a tremendous year, raising funds to support the local community.
We are keen to extend the hand of friendship, seeing new members.
For an informal chat please contact our club secretary.
On Behalf of Church Wilne Rotary Club,
Rtn Dr John A Cook.
