Church Wilne Rotary Club raises funds to donate two electric wheelchairs to University Hospitals of Derby & Burton (UHDB) Stroke Unit

Rtn;s Pete Wealthdale, Nigel Roberts & Martin Dowey

Following a successful campaign to raise money to provide two electric wheelchairs to the UHDB stroke unit members of Church Wilne Rotary Club were invited to support the units Annual charity day at the Vernon Arms in Spondon.

Rotarians Pete Wealthdale, Nigel Roberts and Martin Dowey attended the event and would like to thank everyone for their generous donations, and congratulations to all the hard working staff form the Stroke unit who gave up their time to organise and run such a great event.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook