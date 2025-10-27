Church Wilne Rotary Club members attend opening of Memorial to the crew of Short Stirling LJ630

Sunday 31st August 2025, was the eventual opening of a memorial to the crew of an RAF Short Stirling LJ630, identified from the 1654 Heavy Conversion Unit.

The aircraft crashed at Dale Abbey 81 years to the day, in 1944.

Church Wilne Rotary provided a £500 contribution to this memorial, many years ago. Following many trials and tribulations with planning, construction and weather, the memorial sculpture has finally been sited in its present position.

The steel memorial, manufactured by FC Laser, was designed by artist Malcolm Sier.

Memorial to RAF Short Stirling LJ630

It was a fitting and passionate service held on the roadside by Reverend Phil Selby, with relatives of the crew, eyewitnesses-boys who are now 90 year old men, who provided a tearful recollection of those days and the event.

Everyone then moved to Stanton, where Tea and cake was served after the service.

Our thanks go to President Steve, Rotarians Geoff Derrick, Geoff Smith and Susie Collins for attending on behalf of Church Wilne Rotary.

Major thanks are passed onto Paul Harvey and Chris Cotes who organised this commemorative memorial from start to its eventual opening, many years later.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook