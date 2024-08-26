Church Wilne Rotary Club donates £3,200 to Royal Derby Hospital Ward 4 Stroke Rehab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rotary Club of Church Wilne recently welcomed four physiotherapists, from Derby Royal Stroke Unit, to our speaker meeting.

We engaged in a very informative question and answer session, learning about the care provided to people who have suffered a stroke.

They operate multidisaplinary teams, bringing specialities together to offer the best possible outcome. Everyone in the teams providing support.

The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered with the word FAST

Rotarians meet the Stroke Ward Physiotherapists.

· Face – the face may have dropped on 1 side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped.

· Arms – the person with suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in 1 arm.

· Speech – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you're saying to them.

· Time – it's time to dial 999 immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.

We can all take precautions to protect ourselves from a stroke:

· Eat Well

· Follow alcohol advice (not drinking more than 14 units a week)

If you have a condition that increases your risk of a stroke, it's important to manage it effectively. For example, taking medicine you've been prescribed to lower high blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

For more information:

We presented the Stroke OT and PT service, Royal Derby Hospital/ Florence Nightingale Community Hospital, with two donations of £500 each, one from the main club and one from the satellite club, they were presented by Church Wilne Rotary Club President Nick Groves and the Chair of our Satellite Club Jo Wells.

Helen Hands Operational Team Leader on accepting the donation said: “It really was very special for us to come and meet you all, thank you again for your kind donation. We look forward to seeing you on the Stroke Rehab Unit for the receipt of the cheque, and hopefully another visit to see how your donation has been used."

We later visited the Stroke Unit to present them with an additional donation, taking the total to £3,200 to enable them to purchase two new motorised wheelchairs.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]