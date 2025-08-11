Church Wilne Rotary Club clean up of St Chads

St Chads

Our summer Monday meeting with a difference. We had the opportunity for our annual clean up of the grounds of St Chads Church Yard. A great turn out by our members, before settling down to a well deserved drink, BBQ, social, fun and laughter.

All this in time for the annual Vintage & Classic Motorcycle Show at St Chad’s church on Saturday and Sunday, 2nd & 3rd August – 10am to 4pm.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook