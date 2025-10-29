Church Wilne Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club visited the National Memorial Arboretum

Church Wilne Rotary Club

On the 23rd of October members from both clubs along with family and friends, visited the National Memorial Arboretum. They were treated to an enlightening and informative trip on the National Memorial Arboretum land train.

The Train travels through the 150-acre site that contains more than 400 memorials from the Armed Forces, Emergency Services and civilian organisations that support our Nation in times of need.

Following the trip on the land train, the group visited the Inner Wheel and Rotary memorial sites within the National Memorial Arboretum. Everyone agreed it was an insightful and reflective visit made more poignant as we head closer to Remembrance weekend.

The final part of the visit was to have a hearty lunch in the restaurant.

Church Wilne Inner Wheel Club

Rtn Dr John A Cook