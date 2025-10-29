Church Wilne Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club visited the National Memorial Arboretum
The Train travels through the 150-acre site that contains more than 400 memorials from the Armed Forces, Emergency Services and civilian organisations that support our Nation in times of need.
Following the trip on the land train, the group visited the Inner Wheel and Rotary memorial sites within the National Memorial Arboretum. Everyone agreed it was an insightful and reflective visit made more poignant as we head closer to Remembrance weekend.
The final part of the visit was to have a hearty lunch in the restaurant.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]
To find out more about the Inner Wheel Club of Church Wilne and how to join, please visit the following web page: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk/innerwheel
Rtn Dr John A Cook