Church staff continue with safeguarding training

Members of staff of Mid Derbyshire Methodist Churches continue their professional development in the area of safeguarding.

This week At West Hallam Methodist Church ministers local preachers and lay workers from Mid Derbyshire, gathered to work through ‘The Theology of Safeguarding: God Welcomes All.’ The ongoing importance of safeguarding was developed on this training day emphasising the need to encourage all members of the Methodist Church to look at our Christian calling that offers a welcome to all, whilst ensuring that our worship and wider church life is safe for everyone.