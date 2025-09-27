Church staff continue with safeguarding training

By John Stamp
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2025, 18:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Minister Ann Anderson (left) leads church staff developementplaceholder image
Minister Ann Anderson (left) leads church staff developement
Members of staff of Mid Derbyshire Methodist Churches continue their professional development in the area of safeguarding.

This week At West Hallam Methodist Church ministers local preachers and lay workers from Mid Derbyshire, gathered to work through ‘The Theology of Safeguarding: God Welcomes All.’ The ongoing importance of safeguarding was developed on this training day emphasising the need to encourage all members of the Methodist Church to look at our Christian calling that offers a welcome to all, whilst ensuring that our worship and wider church life is safe for everyone.

Led by Superintendent Minister Ann Anderson who said, “We are on a continuous journey to emphasise the church is about giving equal access and opportunities whilst getting rid of discrimination and intolerance by removing barriers.”

