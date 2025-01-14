Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas tree recycling scheme has raised over £24,000 for local end-of-life charity, Treetops Hospice.

Over three days, a team of volunteers braved the icy conditions to collect almost 1,300 trees from households across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in the annual Treetops Treecycling scheme.

Tree collections were made in return for a donation towards the hospice which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events, explained more:

“We’re hugely grateful to everyone who registered their tree for collection and supported the scheme. The money raised could help us provide 213 nights of vital nursing care to patients at the very end of life, in their own homes.

A record number of 50 local volunteers from across 15 businesses helped collect trees.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s been involved in Treecycling this year. Despite the snow and bitterly cold weather, our wonderful volunteers have made sure all the trees have been collected.” Vic continued.

“Ward Recycling kindly provided us with skips and is recycling the trees responsibly for us. We really couldn’t do this without everyone’s help. It’s a huge joined-up effort.”

Christmas tree recycling scheme raises thousands for local hospice Pictured: Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events

For further information about Treetops, visit www.treetops.org.uk or call 0115 949 1264.

Treetops Hospice is one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Every year, the charity provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate