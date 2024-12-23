Christmas joy as Derbyshire group given volunteer support and up to £2.5k funding after winning first Severn Trent NeighbourGOOD award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas has come early for Erewash Museum after winning Severn Trent’s first NeighbourGOOD award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation is set to receive up to two days of support from up to 30 Severn Trent volunteers each day to help towards their Path to the Past project as well as up to £2,500 funding for material costs.

The community initiative was launched by the water company to support local causes that matter with practical volunteers, and a squad of local Severn Trent employees have been drafted in to support the project in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erewash Museum clearly won the hearts of the public, as they were crowned the Derbyshire winners in an online vote - having earlier come through a judging panel of independent local figures, including councillors and journalists.

Erewash Museum

The museum also has the added bonus of receiving £2500 funding to help towards material costs of the project.

The Erewash Museum is dedicated to restoring its garden to its Victorian-era splendor, once known as Dalby House. This project will create a peaceful community space and establish a gardening club to maintain it to foster community connections.

Erewash Borough Council’s Deputy Leader Becca Everett, who is Lead Member for Community Engagement, said: “Our heartfelt thanks go out to all those who took the time to vote online for our treasured museum to win this fantastic boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It speaks volumes for what a fabulous community asset the heritage hub is. We look forward to seeing the fruits of the Erewash Museum project as its garden recaptures the Victorian splendour of its heyday. It will be a peaceful urban haven for everyone to enjoy.”

Elizabeth Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We are thrilled to see Erewash Museum be crowned Derbyshire winners. Their project will benefit a number of people across the local community, so it’s no wonder that they received so many of the votes.

“Thousands of people took to our website to have their say and we’re looking forward to working with Erewash Museum and providing them with the funding and volunteer support they need to complete their project.”

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme is just one of the many community initiatives Severn Trent are doing to support local groups, with their Community Fund also giving £10 million to local organisations across the Severn Trent region in the last five years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/.