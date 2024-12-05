Christmas elves share some early festive cheer with £7,000 donation to help families facing difficult times

Homeless charity to receive a boost for the festive season as a popular farm park just 20 minutes from Derby raises thousands of pounds to support those facing difficult times this Christmas – exceeding their 20th anniversary target.

The National Forest Adventure Farm’s North Pole Adventure Christmas elves have taken a break to spread some early festive cheer this week as they brought hundreds of extra food items for the YMCA Burtonfood bank and presented staff with a £7,000 cheque to support the charity.

Part of a series of good deeds for the festive elves based at the Tatenhill attraction they also donated toys, books and gifts to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital’s Children Ward, sang Christmas songs with residents at a Burton care home and helped children prepare for their school play with some elf training.

Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said it was important that the farm park was able to give back to the community.

North Pole Adventure elves handover the £7,000 donation to support families this year

He said: “As a family run attraction we were more than happy to help our elves spread some extra festive cheer this year.

“Burton YMCA works tirelessly to support our local community, and it is why we chose them as our charity of the year for 2024.

“Although magical for many Christmas can also be a difficult time of the year and it was important we were able to offer our support to those facing challenges this festive season.”

The National Forest Adventure Farm nominated the YMCA Burton as their charity of the year for 2024 – the 20th anniversary since the farm first diversified and introduced a maize maze on the site in 2004. They had hoped to raise £4,000 this year and bring their total fundraising efforts to £20,000 in their 20th year. However, following various fundraising activities including sponsored netball tournaments, charity bingo nights, sponsored walks and bake sales they were able to bring in nearly double their target at £7,000.

The money will go towards supporting the YMCA which provides accommodation and guidance to those facing crisis and homelessness with outreach programmes and temporary accommodation.

Tins and dried food goods also helped to bolster the food bank stocks at YMCA Burton as well which every year hand out over 300 food parcels to families in the run up to Christmas.

Paula Senior from the YMCA Burton, based in James Street, said this year would be a particularly tough year for many and the funds would have a huge impact on families facing crisis.

She said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for some and so we really appreciate the National Forest Adventure Farm elves making a special stop off to bring some festive cheer to the centre.

“In Burton there are families and individuals who face homelessness this Christmas whether that is sleeping rough or sofa surfing. Many more are having to choose between heating and eating so now more than ever we need donations for the foodbank. These vital services support thousands of families struggling to make ends meet.

“We have had a great year working with the National Forest Adventure Farm and joining them for some of their fundraising events. Thanks to the Robinson family and all the team for your tremendous support, energy and time given to help us continue our support within the community.”

Each year, Queen’s Hospital Burton, which is part of the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, support children and their families who need treatment over the festive period. The elves delivered a selection of gifts from board games to teddy bears and jigsaws which will be handed out in the run up to Christmas.

Residents at Rider House Nursing Home, in Stapenhill Road, Burton, also joined the elves for a Christmas sing-a-long and children at Burton Fields School, in Outwoods Street, Burton, tried their hand at elf training to help the youngsters prepare for their upcoming school plays.

The elves will now rejoin Father Christmas at the National Forest Adventure Farm for 11 more days in the run up to Christmas.

Part of the North Pole Adventure the event attracts over 15,000 visitors every year and allows families to transport themselves on a magical journey to the North Pole. The immersive experience takes in the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas with a fully working traditional Victorian High Street, magical talking polar bear under the ‘Northern Lights’ and 70m light walkway.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.adventurefarm.co.uk or call the National Forest Adventure Farm on 01283 533933.