Christmas donations spread community spirit for Mackworth retirement residents

Resident Patricia Hill (seated) with staff Terri-Ann Michalik, resident Melanie Upton and one of the children who supported the generous donation campaign.

Residents and staff at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Greenwich Gardens retirement community in Mackworth, Derby, are feeling the warmth and generosity of the festive season, thanks to a heartwarming outpouring of support from local people.

People living at the retirement community were treated to a variety of Christmas gifts, as well as jigsaw puzzles, pampering sets, hot water bottles and sweet treats, which were kindly donated by members of the Mackworth Estate Community Association (MECA) and local supporters of the Dunelm 'Delivering Joy' Christmas campaign.

Greenwich Gardens provides one- and two-bedroom apartments for over-55s, and those with long-term care needs. The thoughtful gifts and treats have brought smiles and Christmas cheer to the retirement community’s residents, as well as making them feel valued as members of the Mackworth community.

Dale Bullock, Deputy Retirement Communities Manager at Greenwich Gardens, expressed his gratitude to those who contributed, saying: "We are really feeling the Christmas joy spreading throughout our service now, thanks to the kindness of MECA, Dunelm staff, and all the people who supported them by donating gifts. We have strong links throughout our local community – particularly with groups like MECA – but we never expected people to be so generous in supporting us like this.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved, for bringing such joy. Everyone deserves to have a lovely Christmas, and these gifts mean that residents who have no family and may not otherwise have received a present will have something nice to open on the big day. You have helped to make this Christmas magical for them.”

As well as retirement communities, Sanctuary Supported Living also provides accommodation with personalised support for homeless young people and adults, people with learning or physical disabilities, and people with mental health needs. To find out more about Sanctuary Supported Living’s services, see the latest news or find a service near you.