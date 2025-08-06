Chris’s 7st 5lb weight loss journey wows football legend Paul Merson

A Derby man has turned his life around after losing an incredible 7st 5lbs and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition. Along the way, he even got a personal congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Tucker, 62, was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year competition. He was joined by 41 other inspiring men at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire – and says the whole experience was “unforgettable.”

Chris, who slimmed from 20st 7lbs to 13st 11.5lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it. I found my local Slimming World group after my sister recommended it to me. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone. Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated. Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again. I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like katsu chicken curry and steak donburi too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.”

Chris Tucker, 62, lost an incredible 7st 5lbs with Slimming World.

Thanks to Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, Chris found the weight steadily came off. He began to feel more energetic and when his Consultant started to talk about Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Chris liked the sound of that too.

He says: “My Consultant Jane talked about all the benefits of moving more and despite never thinking I’d enjoy exercise, I decided to give it a go. I started on a couch to 5K programme and gradually built up my walking to where I now hit 10K steps a day and I love playing golf. I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

Now 7st 5lbs lighter, Chris says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals. He says: “My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being here today 7st lighter is unreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by Chris’s achievement:

“What Chris’s done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.”

Chris’s Slimming World Consultant, Jane Tucker, who runs the Willington group, says: “We’re all so proud of Chris. He’s proof that when you’ve got the right tools, the right food, and the right people around you, anything is possible. Slimming World isn’t about going it alone; we support people no matter their starting point – including those taking weight-loss medication. We understand that starting any weight loss journey takes courage and there’s no judgement for anybody taking weight loss injections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s essential though that anyone losing weight creates healthy habits so that they can maintain their any weight loss in the long term though – and that’s where Slimming World comes in. We support our members to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle around real food, activity and support – things that work in the long run.”

Now, with a new lease of life and renewed energy Chris says he’s looking forward to the future. He says: “I’ve got my life back. I’ve got energy, confidence, and a future I’m excited about. If there’s someone reading this who feels like I used to, I’d just say, give it a go, it’s been life-changing for me.”

The Willington group, led by Jane, meets every Tuesday 4:30pm, 6pm and 7:30pm at Willington Village Hall, Twyford Road.

To find out more or join the group, call Jane on 07887896660.