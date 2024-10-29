Chris Packham urges Derbyshire residents to write to their MP on the issue of trophy hunting

Environmentalist Chris Packham is calling for Derbyshire residents to write to their MP to call for a ban on trophy hunting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, which is supported by a host of A-List stars including the Autumnwatch presenter, is calling for all trophy hunting imports to the UK to become illegal.

And in an impassioned video plea released this week, Chris called for the nation to mobilise, and join the fight against this cruel trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: "What on earth in the 21st century are we, who call ourselves a nation of animal lovers, doing allowing the importation of trophies into the UK?

Chris Packham is calling on Derbyshire residents to write to their MP - Animal News Agency

"Is this 1820? Is this 1890? Is it 1920? No! It's 2024, wake up, we are in a biodiversity crisis and the thought that there are people out there that want to go and pull the trigger on rare and endangered wildlife just for fun and then nail its head on the wall? My goodness me! It feels like I've been stuck in a time machine.

"This is the present and we have got to do something about it. Let's get trophy hunting banned. Please sign the petition now."

The Trophy Hunting Import Ban is on the Labour Party's manifesto, but more pressure is needed to ensure that the Government keeps its promise quickly, to stop the daily slaughter of animals in the name of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that MPs like those in Derbyshire are being asked to lobby hard, to ensure that the bill gets parliamentary time.

To write to you MP check your constituency and get contact details using the following link: https://members.parliament.uk/FindYourMP

A spokesperson for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said: "Thank you Chris for all of your support, and we echo that urgency is needed.

"This is not an issue that can just be swept under the carpet, not while endangered, rare and beautiful animals are being callously shot in the name of sport every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are not industries that benefit African communities, just a small group of rich white people, it is a colonial throwback and needs to be stopped immediately."

To find out more and sign the petition go to www.bantrophyhunting.org