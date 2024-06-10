Choir helps villagers remember D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday afternoon, Alfreton Male Voice Choir helped the villagers of Tupton, North East Derbyshire, remember D-Day on June 6th 1944. This has special meaning, as it is a shocking fact that Tupton lost more civilians during World War Two than any other rural community, when bombs dropped on the village on 15th March 1941.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir were central to the D Day anniversary event in Tupton Village Hall organised by Tupton Parish Council bringing: military banners, poems and songs from WWII and beyond, guys in D-Day T shirts, all alongside the community stalls, people dressed 1944 style, homemade cakes and and two other individual singers.

The Choir, led by music director Terry Clay and accompanist Lisa Smith, entertained taking the audience with many songs including a train journey on the Chattenooga Choo Choo, a visit to the jungle with ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ when two young villagers, Scarlet and Sophia acted as ‘keepers of the Choirs’ ‘Leonora lion.’ The audience brought out their ‘air guitars’ hearing Queens ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the audience participation to Neil Diamonds’ ‘Sweet Caroline’ was probably heard across the whole of Tupton.

A D-Day monologue by tenor John Stamp entitled ‘Little Ships’ started the tribute to D-Day as the Choir Saga-Louts group, led by baritone guitar playing Mick Mullarkey, performing numerous war songs including ‘Who do you think you are kidding Mr Hitler?’ the Dads Army theme song and ‘Bless ‘em All’ bringing laughter and the audience joining in. The Choir then performed a medley of wartime songs encouraging audience participation including, ‘Its a Long Way to Tipperary’ ‘Pack Up You Troubles’ and ‘Roses are Shining in Picardy.’

Choir in Full Song

The Choir ended by leading everyone singing the rousing anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’