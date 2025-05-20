Child bereavement charity backed by housebuilder

A charity who specialise in supporting parents and families bereaved of a child has been chosen as a partnered charity by a housebuilder in the East Midlands.

Bodie Hodges Foundation, founded and based in Leicestershire, has been selected as the charity of choice for Derbyshire-based Miller Homes East Midlands, a partnership which will run throughout 2025.

The charity, which was formed in 2013 following the death of the charity’s founders – Donna and Nick Hodges’ – 10-month-old son, Bodie, offer support to families who have suffered a child bereavement and to promote organ donation.

Miller Homes East Midlands has partnered with Bodie Hodges Foundation for 2025, where the housebuilder – currently building new homes across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Loughborough and Newark – will fundraise for the charity through a programme of activity to include individual and team events, sponsored activity and team fundraising days at its Derby offices.

Lucy Cervasio (centre left) corporate and community fundraiser for Bodie Hodges Foundation with Cat Wood, Tom Roberts and Helen Dawkins of Miller Homes at the developer’s offices in Derby

This is the second year in succession in which the housing firm has partnered with a child bereavement charity, having raised almost £26,000 for Sands in 2024 as its most recent charity partner.

Lucy Cervasio, corporate and community fundraiser for Bodie Hodges Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be working with a company who hold charities so close to their hearts. Miller Homes has a fantastic community spirit, and we are incredibly grateful to them for choosing to support us in 2025.

“Without the support of businesses like this, we would not be able to continue to provide support to families in the darkest days of their grief.

“My recent visit to Miller Homes was warm and welcoming, and I could tell that the team are keen to get involved with some fun activities. We are excited to see this partnership develop over the year.”

Miller Homes East Midlands is currently building new homes in Castle Donington, Woodthorpe, and Middlebeck, as well as two developments in Derby known as Kedleston Grange and Langley Chase.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “We are very privileged to be able to partner with a chosen charity each year at Miller Homes and put our collective efforts towards fundraising for that charity, helping to provide vital funds to aid the charity in its services for their users.

“This year we are proudly supporting Bodie Hodges Foundation which is a charity very close to the hearts of our team, providing a fantastic level of support to parents and families who need it most, having suffered the incredibly difficult loss of a child.

“We have a programme of charitable activity planned for the duration of 2025, and it was great to be able to share those plans with Lucy when she recently visited our Derby offices to update us on the latest plans for Bodie Hodges as they move into their 12th year since inception as a charity.”

To learn more about the services available via Bodie Hodges Foundation, please visit https://bodiehodgesfoundation.co.uk/.