Chesterfield’s Secret Library expands volunteer base

The Chesterfield project to encourage reading by distributing books free of charge has expanded has recruited a new bigger team of volunteers.

The self-dubbed Secret Library of Books (Chesterfield branch, Derbyshire) were delighted to confirm a significant expansion of the number of volunteers involved in the Town Centre project.

Following appeals on social media the group now has an Instagram profile: @theSecretLibraryChesterfield . In addition they have recruited an additional 8 volunteer Assistant Librarians. Sparky the Husky has been promoted to occupy the nominal role of Honorary Librarian of The Secret Library.

Further, the releasing of books will take now regularly take place 2-3 times a week in and around Chesterfield Town Centre.

Honorary Librarian Sparky the Husky

Cllr Ed Fordham said “I’m very excited to confirm that the releasing of books in and around the Town Centre, free of charge, has been so well received this last few weeks. The messages from people who have found them has been lovely and encouraging.

“The books are largely adult fiction, but we have a plan in place to release children’s books during half term and school holidays - more information will be released nearer the time.

“In addition, we will be seeking help from local community leaders to join us in putting out books in and around the town and will be inviting Phil Bramley, the editor of the Derbyshire Times to join us along with The Mayor of Chesterfield so they can be part of the positive fun.”

“In short, the volunteers of The Secret Library of Books are excited and positive about the distribution of free books in and around the Town Centre and we think it shows what a great town this is to live in, to shop in and to work in.”

Anyone wishing to donate books to The Secret Library that can then be distributed across the town, should get in touch via Instagram.