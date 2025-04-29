Chesterfield’s old market stalls given new lease of life after community group repurposes them for handmade items

Peter Martin, Heather Cooper, Rob Whitehead and Peter Corbett showing the items they have created.

Chesterfield’s old market stalls have been given a new lease of life after being donated to a local community group.

Chesterfield Borough Council donated the old timber used in the market stalls to local community group Grassmoor & Hasland Men in Sheds who have been using the wood to create items like coat hooks, bottle openers and other home items.

They will be bringing a selection of their products to sell at Chesterfield Market on Monday 5 May, with funds raised being invested back into the community group to allow them to continue to provide opportunities for local people to meet, learn new skills and make friends.

Rob Whitehead, Secretary at Grassmoor & Hasland Men in Sheds, said: “We are creating a specific range of products made from the stall wood kindly donated by Chesterfield Borough Council. And thank you to Mark at Finney's Wood Finishes for his expert advice on maintaining the original character of the wood with a sympathetic colour match which retains the history of the wood finish.

“The majority of things we make to sell are made from recycled or reclaimed timber, but they are all top-quality handmade products. We meet twice a week to share skills, create items and it’s a great way to make new friends.”

Men’s Sheds are kitted out community spaces where people can enjoy practical hobbies. They’re about making friends, learning and sharing skills and are a place where everyone is welcome.

Grassmoor & Hasland Men in Sheds meet twice a week to learn new skills and share their passion for making things. The group is open to everyone and includes both male and female members. They work with several local charities and community groups on a wide range of projects.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining Grassmoor & Hasland Men in Sheds please email Rob Whitehead.