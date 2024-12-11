Chesterfield’s Mayor join Secret Librarian’s Christmas Party

This week, at an undisclosed time, the volunteer staff of The Secret Library met up in The Rutland Hotel for a “wrap and bagging” session, and were joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield.

The Secret Library is new to Chesterfield having started this autumn and is a scheme that distributes books free of charge in and around the town.

The volunteers (Assistant Librarians) quite literally collect up books (mainly novels), wrap them up in waterproof bags with a flier - and distribute them in and around the town centre. Typically the team are putting out 20-30 books a week in public locations.

To date over 400 books have been given away, and the team think they will pass the 500 mark by Christmas.

The 383rd Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Cllr Jenny Flood and Heather Hopkinson, pictured with the ‘secret’ Assistant Librarians all of whom have their noses in a book£

Ed Fordham, of Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, who is a a local market trader as well being a local councillor (Liberal Democrat) said “this is such a good scheme and it says so much about our town. It shows what lovely people we have living and working here and what a strong community we have.”

Ed says, with pride in his voice: “When is a town more than a town? When it gives away books for free…”

The Assistant Librarians (as they call themselves) don’t reveal their identity and indeed when Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and Mayoress Heather Hopkinson joined them and had a photograph the team has their noses deep in a book with faces covered. For full quirky value the group declare that Sparky the Husky, who is known amongst market traders and town centre regulars, is heralded as The Librarian in keeping with the notion of those who are closely involved being ‘secret’.

“It’s great fun,” said one of the team, “We sort the books, bag them up, and then go out at various times placing them in plain sight of the public to be found and enjoyed. What could be better?

With 400 books out so far, the team are confident that not only will they pass the 500 mark this year, but they will double that number over the course of 2025.

The scheme started in the Town Centre, but already has expanded to include Staveley, Inkersall, Loundsley Green, Queens Park, Somersall Park and more besides. The Mayor was herself given some bags of books from The Secret Library for children, to distribute in and around the town whilst undertaking her duties.

If you see one of the books in town, with The Secret Library flier, have a look and see if you know someone who would appreciate it and take it home… and when you’ve finished with it - why not place it back out for others to enjoy.

If you have any books, mainly novels and children’s books that you could donate please contact [email protected] check out the Facebook page and Instagram: @thesecretlibrarychesterfield