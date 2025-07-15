Chesterfield welcomes home local soldiers from The Royal Lancers
The ceremonial march celebrates the homecoming from vital peacekeeping operations on the global stage.
A total of 52 soldiers deployed on Operation ELGIN, the UK contribution to NATO's international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) and a further 27 deployed on another NATO peacekeeping deployment, Operation TOSCA in Cyprus.
Chesterfield residents are encouraged to line the route and show their support and pride in the troops.
Setting off from the Crooked Spire at 11:45am, the soldiers will march via Burlington Street, up Glumangate and along Rose Hill before arriving outside the Town Hall.
The Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill and the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Barry Dyke, will greet them at the Town Hall and take the salute in recognition of their service and the Regiment's enduring relationship with the town.
The Royal Lancers have a strong Chesterfield recruitment tradition, with many local families represented among nearly 80 personnel.
Corporal Dean Wood, from nearby Clay Cross, expressed his pride at marching through familiar streets: "Growing up just outside Chesterfield, the town has always been important to me. Marching through streets I used to walk as a teenager, now in uniform with my Regiment, is a proud moment. Having family and friends able to watch makes it even more special."
Major Will Kellard, Officer Commanding C Squadron, said: "Marching through Chesterfield is particularly meaningful for our Regiment given our deep connections to the town.
“Chesterfield is home for many of our soldiers and we're honoured to march through a town whose community has given so much to our ranks over the years."
Lance Corporal Christian Moran, who recently received a medal for his service in Kosovo, reflected on the importance of returning to Chesterfield.
"It means a lot to exercise our Freedom of the Town in Chesterfield where many of us have family and friends.” he said.
“The city has always supported us, and it's special to march through streets many of us know so well."
Following the parade, the Regiment will continue training on AJAX Armoured Fighting Vehicles, with many soldiers recruited locally taking leading roles in mastering this advanced technology.