Chesterfield Town Board presses ahead to plan £20m investment, and deliver improvements communities want to see

Chesterfield Town Board, which was established to oversee the investment of almost £20m in the borough, is pressing ahead to identify key local improvement projects following confirmation that the funding is secure as part of the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

Board members, representing private, public and community and voluntary sector partners, have continued to meet and agree their future aspirations for the town – informed by the results of an extensive public consultation held last summer.

The partnership is now working up options for a range of projects, and planning further public engagement, to ensure that it is ready to start delivering improvements as soon as the programme funding is released in April 2026, for investment over the next ten years.

Dominic Staniforth, local business leader and Chair of Chesterfield Town Board, said: “We must once again say thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to our extensive public consultation last summer – your views are helping us to shape plans for where this investment will be best spent, and where we can support the transformation which is already underway in Chesterfield town centre.

“People may have noticed a slight pause in our momentum since this consultation, whilst we awaited confirmation of the funding – and the scope of the programme – following the change of Government.

“Be reassured that all board members have remained firmly committed to achieving the aspirations we collectively have for our town, and to listening to and acting on the views of local people. We have continued to host regular board meetings where we have examined some of the key issues affecting Chesterfield including safety and security, regeneration and transport, to inform our long-term thinking.”

Projects which will contribute to creating vibrancy and increasing the attractiveness of Chesterfield town centre – protecting the future of the high street – were identified as a clear priority for local people, and the Board is now considering a range of ideas and funding early development work in response to what people, businesses, groups and charities said would make the biggest difference to Chesterfield.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant is the deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and represents the council on the Board. She said: “We are proud to have strong and innovative business and community networks here in Chesterfield and it’s great to see everyone working together to deliver projects which will make a real difference to the quality of people’s lives over the next 10 years.

“Everyone is working hard behind the scenes to make sure that plans are well advanced to start making a difference in the town as soon as the main project funding is available to be spent in April 2026."

Project ideas that are being developed include how we make the most of the popular Crooked Spire as a visitor experience, developing a new makers’ and creative space, and considering what new events could be funded in the town centre to take full advantage of the new spaces being created through the ongoing regeneration.

The Board will also consider a wide range of further projects including action to tackle empty shop units, the provision of community facilities, further improvements to key arrival points and more work to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Dominic added: “The initial work we have carried out stands as a firm foundation from which to finalise detailed proposals.

“We’ll continue developing our plans for how to use this funding to help the town to grow and adapt to new challenges and look forward to sharing more details as the year progresses.”

The Board was set up in May 2024, and is made up of local business and community representatives, together with public sector organisations including Chesterfield Borough Council.

The previous government’s ‘Long-Term Plan for Towns’ initiative was announced in October 2023, and Chesterfield was named as one of 55 UK towns to benefit from this funding.

In October 2024, the government confirmed that this initiative would continue with the same level of funding, as part of its Plan for Neighbourhoods programme. Updated guidance was issued in March 2025. The Town Board’s work over the last year will provide the foundation for how the funding is used in Chesterfield.

Decisions about how the £19.5m worth of funding is invested will be made by the Chesterfield Town Board, taking account of consultation with local people and ongoing engagement with key stakeholders.

For more information about the work of the Chesterfield Town Board, please visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/chesterfield-town-board