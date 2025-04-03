Chesterfield to Alfreton bus service to restart
The 55 service, which runs from Chesterfield to Alfreton will be run by Notts and Derby from Friday, April 5. The timetable and route will stay mainly the same as the former Hulleys 55 service, with a couple of small changes.
Most of the service is being run on a commercial basis with the county council providing some funding to help the operator cover additional areas along the route.
Chris Henning, Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director for Place, said: “I am pleased that a new operator has been found to run the 55.
“We know that this service is important to all who use it to get to the shops, doctors, the hospital and for work and college. We are sure that Notts and Derby will be able to offer a reliable and punctual service.
“We thank residents and communities for their patience whilst we worked with operators to reinstate this service and we’re pleased we can now share this good news.”