Chesterfield team gets tails wagging with volunteering support

The Amazon team at Support Dogs

Ten employees from Amazon’s Chesterfield fulfilment centre have volunteered with a Sheffield charity that provides assistance dogs to people with autism, epilepsy and other disabilities.

The volunteers visited Support Dogs, a charity provides trains dogs to help people with a range of admin and logistics activities. Alongside the volunteering activity, the Amazon team also made a £500 donation to the charity.

Karl Willcocks, an Amazon employee at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “Support Dogs is a charity that’s close to my heart and I’m happy that Amazon is supporting their work. We had a great time volunteering and look forward to returning in the future.”

Chris Daykin, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Support Dogs, added: “Thank you to the Amazon team in Chesterfield for this support. The donation and volunteering are massively appreciated by all at Support Dogs and will help us continue to support our community. The volunteering efforts by the team helped save our charity £2,000 in costs and we’re extremely grateful for their hard work.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.