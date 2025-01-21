Chesterfield supported living resident finds new purpose volunteering at local charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

66-year-old Pauline Betts, a resident at Milewood’s Corner House in Whitwell, Chesterfield, has found a renewed sense of purpose and joy through volunteering at Limestone House, a community hub in nearby Creswell.

Limestone House is a vibrant centre that hosts a café, charity shop, and offices offering assistance with benefits and other community services.

Every Wednesday, Pauline dedicates her time to sorting through donations, organising clothes into categories, and evaluating toys for sale. Her dedication and enthusiasm have made her a valued member of the team at Limestone House.

Pauline’s journey to this fulfilling role is inspiring. She moved to Corner House from Nottingham four years ago following the passing of her mother. In Nottingham, Pauline had volunteered in charity shops, but her involvement ceased after her mother’s passing and the Covid-19 pandemic. When a staff member at Corner House suggested she enquire about opportunities at Limestone House, Pauline jumped at the chance. The team at the hub warmly welcomed her, and she has been volunteering ever since.

“Pauline takes great pride in her work,” said Stacey McKnight, Home Manager at Corner House. “She keeps track of her shifts and is always eager to contribute. We’ve even printed certificates to celebrate her milestones, which the shop presents to her. Pauline proudly shows these off, and it’s wonderful to see how much this means to her.”

This volunteering role has brought Pauline a deep sense of purpose and enjoyment. It also allows her to interact with the friendly staff and community members at Limestone House, enhancing her social connections and overall wellbeing.