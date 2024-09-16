Chesterfield solicitors team up with Ashgate Hospice for Free Wills Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glassyard-based Graysons Solicitors is delighted to announce a partnership with one of Chesterfield’s leading charities, offering a free will writing service from September 30th to October 4th, 2024.

The legal firm are encouraging clients and supporters to make a suggested donation of £75 per will, which will fund crucial work of Ashgate Hospice in providing specialist care to those with life limiting illnesses.

Laura Law, senior individual giving and legacy officer at Ashgate Hospice, said: "We're so happy to once again have the support of Graysons Solicitors during their Will Week fundraiser.

“Writing a will is so important to ensure that our affairs are in order while making sure our loved ones are looked after when we're no longer here. Not only that but it allows us to put plans in place so that we can get on with making the most of the time we have with them.”

Peter Clark (left) and Katie Birch (right) of Graysons launch the 2023 Ashgate Hospice Butterfly App

Graysons are offering free standard wills as part of the complimentary session, together with advice on other subjects from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “Every donation will help provide specialist care and support to people living with a life-limiting or incurable illness, and to the people important to them. Making a will provides peace of mind that your affairs will be handled in the way you wish in the future.”

To book your appointment, call 0114 299 4759 or email [email protected]

Graysons Solicitors has been a regular supporter of Ashgate Hospice for many years.

They were the main sponsor of the Butterfly Appeal at Chatsworth last year, following two years as sponsors of the successful Forget Me Not Appeals staged at Chatsworth in 2021 and Renishaw Hall in 2022. They also sponsored Ashgate Hospice’s 2024 ‘Big Thank You Party’.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.