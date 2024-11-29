Chesterfield singers are in the race to be Christmas chart toppers

The Big Sing Christmas Single, ‘If Love Could Just Be Love’, really is a Chesterfield good news story. Members of the Holme Hall Big Sing Choir joined singers from around the country to record the song released on 23rd November.

It has been so exciting to see the song climb the iTunes chart alongside many well-known artists. Now we need as many people as possible to download and enjoy the song the world needs to hear.

All proceeds will support the Big Sing Soul charity and get more people singing. Around the country we visit care homes and sing with residents, schools and nurseries to get children singing, and we take our music to disabled and vulnerable groups.

Since the Holme Hall choir was launched in spring 2024, it has come a long way under the guidance of Big Sing founders Gemma & Howard Francis and local tutor Clare Bennett. In August, four Holme Hall singers joined a 300-member choir performing on the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park and in the Windsor Castle grounds. In November and December, we join singers from across the midlands presenting ‘Joy To The World’, a Christmas celebration in towns including Loughborough, Rugby and Liverpool.

300 Singers at Windsor Castle

The choir meets at 10am every Thursday at The Edge Centre, Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield S40 4SL. If you love music just come along, sing and enjoy yourself - there are no auditions. We have a mid-session break where we can catch up with friends old and new over a drink and cake. There is no charge for attending as the Holme Hall choir is supported by the charity Big Sing Soul.

For Big Sing Holme Hall and ‘If love Could Just Be Love’ it really is onwards and upwards!