Chesterfield school celebrates Good Ofsted at long last – after 18-year wait

By Ben McVay
Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
Pictured here are staff, families and children at William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School celebrating a momentous achievement – the school’s first Good Ofsted rating for 18 years.

Prior to the latest inspection which found the school Good across the board it was rated as Requires Improvement year after year. To mark the “huge milestone” families – who are involved in “all” the school does – were invited to a family garden party celebration.

Speaking about the amazing achievement headteacher Jenny Wilkes said the Ofsted improvement was recognition “for the school and for the community”.

“We’re really, really proud”, Jenny added. “It’s been a long time coming and we just wanted it for the families, children and staff. We’re grateful to all the families and parents – they’re involved in all that we do. They always support us and it’s lovely. It’s a real community feel and we’re proud of that.”

The remarkable upgrade, said Jenny, was down to “a lot of work” on behaviour, relational practice and mutual respect. She said: “We’ve completely revamped the curriculum so that knowledge is progressive and we put in as many opportunities and experiences as we could to bring learning to life, such as trips or workshops.

"It’s really helped because the children have become much more enthusiastic about their learning.”

Chesterfield school celebrates Good Ofsted at long last

1. Eighteen-year wait

Chesterfield school celebrates Good Ofsted at long last Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Headteacher Jenny Wilkes with pupils

2. William Rhodes celebrates Good Ofsted rating - 18 years in the making

Headteacher Jenny Wilkes with pupils Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Jowle and Greig families

3. William Rhodes celebrates Good Ofsted rating - 18 years in the making

The Jowle and Greig families Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Winfield and Holmes families

4. William Rhodes celebrates Good Ofsted rating - 18 years in the making

The Winfield and Holmes families Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice