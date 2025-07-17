Chesterfield school celebrates Good Ofsted at long last – after 18-year wait

Prior to the latest inspection which found the school Good across the board it was rated as Requires Improvement year after year. To mark the “huge milestone” families – who are involved in “all” the school does – were invited to a family garden party celebration.

Speaking about the amazing achievement headteacher Jenny Wilkes said the Ofsted improvement was recognition “for the school and for the community”.

“We’re really, really proud”, Jenny added. “It’s been a long time coming and we just wanted it for the families, children and staff. We’re grateful to all the families and parents – they’re involved in all that we do. They always support us and it’s lovely. It’s a real community feel and we’re proud of that.”

The remarkable upgrade, said Jenny, was down to “a lot of work” on behaviour, relational practice and mutual respect. She said: “We’ve completely revamped the curriculum so that knowledge is progressive and we put in as many opportunities and experiences as we could to bring learning to life, such as trips or workshops.

"It’s really helped because the children have become much more enthusiastic about their learning.”

