Chesterfield Samaritans receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £850 to Chesterfield Samaritans as part of its support for charities across the UK.

Chesterfield Samaritans received an £850 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by Kateryna Brusylo at the Society’s Chesterfield branch.

The charity works with local people in Chesterfield and surrounding areas to support those who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those who may be at risk of suicide, to receive confidential emotional support at any time of the day or night, in order to improve their emotional health.

The donation will be used to provide equipment to promote Chesterfield Samaritans’ branch and increase their outreach support, helping to make them more visible whilst doing outreach events.

Carole Clark, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Chesterfield, said: “We are proud to be able to support Chesterfield Samaritans in our community with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support people of all ages who face everyday challenges is providing a real benefit to their lives.”

Jane Tweedy, the Director at Chesterfield Samaritans, said: “On behalf of the Chesterfield Samaritans I would like to thank Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation for their generous donation. This donation will enable us to support our local community and raise awareness of the role Samaritans play”.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.