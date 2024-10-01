Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity receives a considerable donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield and District Sunday Football League raised £1000 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity - £500 for the Orthopaedic Fund and £500 for the Cancer Fund.

To raise the vital funds, the League re-created the ‘Hospital Shield’ - a unique football match played once a season - for the first time in over 20 years; it was previously run by Chesterfield Saturday League. The idea mimics the FA Community Shield – an annual charity football match hosted by the Football Association. The earliest plaque on the Hospital Shield dates back to 1933!

This year’s Shield saw the Division One winners play the Alma Cup holders (Brampton Rovers AFC and Doe Lea AFC) - with Doe Lea AFC winning 4-1.

The League has previously supported the hospital during Covid, so saw this as a great opportunity to get involved again. Dan Brown, Committee Member for the League, said: “Since we made donations to the hospital during the pandemic, we have wanted to find ways in which we could help again. As the local men’s Sunday Football League, the hospital will have cared for many of our players over the years. The opportunity to host the charity game was an ideal way of helping to raise money and we hope that this is something that we’re able to do again. We want to thank both clubs for agreeing to take part along with the match officials, plus Terry Damms from HKL (our sponsors), Chesterfield FC and Brampton Brewery.”

League representatives, Anne Nowak and Dan Brown with staff from the Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Steve Heppinstall, Director of Finance, Improvement and Transformation, added: "A massive thank you to the Chesterfield Sunday League for this donation. It's donations such as this that mean we can continue to make a real difference to patients and colleagues every day."

THANK YOU to Chesterfield and District Sunday League and all teams and sponsors involved to make this happen. Your donations and support mean the hospital can go above and beyond – offering more than what might be possible through ‘normal NHS funding’. You can find more about what their Charity do at https://www.chesterfieldroyal.nhs.uk/our-charity