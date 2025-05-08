Chesterfield residents celebrate VE Day in style

By Richard Watkins
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:16 BST
Residents and staff at Cheedale Close, Chesterfield - a homeowner scheme part owned by residents and The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations - have enjoyed a day of celebration to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The celebration party was organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by all those who served during the Second World War, and especially to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May 1945.

The Close was decorated with bunting and flags and there was food and drink available for residents to enjoy. Residents made sandwiches and cakes, and everyone helped to supply tables and chairs. Resident

Mr Richmond supplied the music, playing a selection of old war songs and some more recent music to keep everyone entertained.

Mr Richmond who is a resident of Cheedale Close

Karen Furniss from The Guinness Partnership, and who attended the party said: “Holding a party for residents was a wonderful way to mark VE Day, and there was a great sense of community spirit. I would especially like to thank local resident Mrs Mulroy, for helping to arrange such a fantastic day. The residents had a lovely time celebrating this important anniversary.”

Resident, Liz Clark said: “Great thanks to Karen and Mary for organising the event, the afternoon couldn’t have gone any better.”

