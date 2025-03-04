Chesterfield Operatic Society boosted by Amazon donation

Chesterfield Operatic Society (COS), one of the oldest amateur musical theatre companies in England, has received a £1,000 donation from a nearby business in the town.

COS puts on two musical theatre shows per year, as well as workshops, social evenings and additional performances.

The donation will go towards improving facilities at the society’s rehearsal venue and was made by the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield.

Jon Bennett, who is the Chair of COS said:

“Thank you to Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation, which will support our team in continuing to bring together talented people across Chesterfield through musical performance.”

Jemma Beach, who works at Amazon in Chesterfield and nominated the charity to receive the donation, added:

"I’m pleased Amazon has made this donation to COS. The charity has such a positive impact on the Chesterfield community and I’m proud we’re supporting it in this way.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.