Chesterfield nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating

A nursery in Chesterfield where ‘children form positive and trusting relationships with staff’ is celebrating its second ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted.

Busy Bees Chesterfield Barlborough were praised for nurturing and promoting children’s development ‘to the highest level’, with children ‘immersed in their learning’ from the moment they arrive.

Staff were recognised for their ‘high-quality interactions’ with children demonstrating ‘exceptionally high levels of confidence and independence’ and treating one another with ‘kindness and respect’. The report noted that ‘all children develop an extremely positive attitude to learning, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The nursery’s partnership with parents was commended with parents speaking ‘very highly of the nursery’. Parents praised the staff’s ‘dedication and support they receive to provide the highest quality care and education’. In particular, the report highlighted that the ‘views, interests and experiences of children and parents are highly valued’ which is reflected in the nursery’s provision planning.

Centre Director Stacey Williamson was described as an ‘inspirational leader’ who ensures that all staff have the highest aspirations for children’.

Stacey said: We are thrilled to have received an Outstanding rating from Ofsted. The inspector highlighted that the children beam with joy as they reconnect with their key person and friends. This is thanks to our wonderful nursery team that has created a nurturing environment for our children so that every day is one they look forward to.

“This is a huge team effort and we are looking forward to continuing to build on the solid foundation of quality we have in place.”

Staff wellbeing was also given a special mention with ‘staff feeling fully supported to further their careers and professional development through robust supervision, mentoring and training opportunities’.