The Labour MP for Chesterfield has started a new campaign to support pensioners to claim Pension Credit, as it is revealed that over 1,000 Chesterfield pensioners are currently failing to claim the payment they are entitled to.

While around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving Pension Credit – and so will remain eligible for Winter Fuel Allowance – there are an estimated 880,000 households eligible for the support who are yet to claim.

Toby said; “I am keen to ensure all of my constituents who should be eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it, and that’s why I am urging any pensioner, or their loved ones, to check if they could get Pension Credit. There are also other benefits, such as Attendance Allowance, that people might be able to claim.

Pensioners whose weekly income is below £218.15 for a single person or £332.95 for a couple should check to see if they could be eligible for Pension Credit. It is worth on average £3,900 a year and can also open doors to further financial help, such as housing costs, council tax, and heating bills, and the Winter Fuel Payment worth up to £300.”

Toby Perkins MP

Many pensioners think they may not be eligible if they own their own home or have savings, but you could still be eligible. You or a friend/family member can use the DWP’s online calculator able to work out if you are eligible and how much you can get – https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator

There will also be many pensioners who do not feel confident enough to apply, worry that the process will be too long and complicated, or may be worried by the idea of claiming a ‘benefit’. It is important to remind people that this is money they are entitled to – it is better in their back pocket paying for the things they need and going into local shops. The Government are also working to make the applying easier – but there is support available for those who need it.

All of the staff in Toby’s constituency office have recently completed a Pension Credit awareness course with the Independent Age charity and can provide advice on eligibility and how to claim, as well as refer people on to a welfare rights advisor if they need support applying. My office can be contacted on 01246 386 286 or at [email protected]

People can also contact the Independent Age Helpline on 0800 319 6789. The Helpline is open Monday to Friday 8.30am – 5.30pm.