Chesterfield Mayor unveils animal war memorial
At the public unveiling Cllr Flood recalled the millions of horses, dogs, pigeons and also cited the camels, mules, elephants and more that were used and continue to be used by military units both for work but also as regimental mascots.
Cllr Ed Fordham, who is the Convenor of Dog Friendly Chesterfield, read the short poem TO THE WAR DOG by Christopher Dion:
To the memory of silent footsteps that beside us once did fall
We pause but for a moment and in reverence do recall
For the hand that held the leash they served our country well
Therefore we who do remain will their stories ever tell.
Some did come home along with us tails held high
While others left empty collars and in foreign soil now silently they lie
They are forever our guardian angels clad in soft and coloured fur
As present now in our hearts s they ever and always were.
The memorial is in Shentall Gardens at the front of the Town Hall, and will be on display until the end of the year for anyone to visit.
The memorial details The Dickin Medal for animals, and the 73 recipients of dogs, pigeons, horses and cats, and has a stake with a crocheted purple poppy for each medal winner.
This is the fourth year that the memorial has been on display in Chesterfield.