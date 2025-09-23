Chesterfield market trader fined for underage sales of vapes

Community Matters

A market stall trader has been fined £500 and ordered to pay £1,800 costs after admitting selling vapes to an underage person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful prosecution was brought by Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards team following an investigation.

Ajit Sethi, 75, sole trader of Mickleover, Derby, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday (22 September 2025), and pleaded guilty to a charge of selling nicotine inhaling products (vapes) to an underage person from his market stall at Chesterfield Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2024, Derbyshire Trading Standards Officers conducted a test purchase exercise at the market stall when 2 vapes were sold to a young person under the age of 18 years by an employee of Mr Sethi. No attempt was made to verify their age or request identification.

Prior to the sale in November 2024, Trading Standards had provided Mr Sethi with advice, support and information directly relating to underage sales on three separate occasions.

As well as the fine and costs, Mr Sethi was also ordered to pay a £200 victim surcharge.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, Councillor Dawn Abbott, said: “Our trading standards team brought this prosecution to try and protect young people from the harm that vapes pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vapes are a potential health risk, and the law is clear that vapes and similar nicotine-containing products must not be supplied to young people.

“Although vapes can be a tool to help existing smokers quit, we are seeing large numbers of young people taking up vaping, potentially leading to a lifetime of addiction.

“We hope that the fines that the court imposed will be a strong deterrent to any retailer that are tempted to sell vapes to young people.”

People wanting to report any suspicions of the sale of vapes to underage people or supply of illicit vapes should report them to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline telephone: 0808 2231133 or Crimestoppers telephone: 0800 555111.