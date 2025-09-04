Chesterfield man turns side hustle into world-travelling career

Noah Hardy

From part-time parcel drops to international showstoppers.

One Chesterfield man’s part-time job to earn some extra cash as a student has transformed into a fully-fledged career in the logistics sector. From delivering parcels to managing worldwide events, 26-year-old Noah Hardy shares how he turned his university side hustle into a full-time career.

Noah Hardy, 26 years old from Chesterfield, is an ambassador for Generation Logistics, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the career opportunities within logistics - a sector that over 90% of people have never considered as a professional pathway including Noah himself.

Noah’s journey began while studying Business Management at the University of Sussex, where he also worked part-time as an Amazon delivery driver to earn some extra cash. During this time, he discovered an unexpected love for logistics and the variety that it had to offer. “I loved seeing new places every day and being out on the road. That’s when I knew I wanted to explore logistics as a career after I finished university,” Noah recalls.

After graduating with a degree in Business Management, Noah was on the hunt for graduate schemes in logistics, which is where he discovered the graduate scheme at Kuehne+Nagel. After successfully applying, Noah stepped onto the ladder of logistics, where he now works within the Event Logistics department, overseeing the complex planning and execution of large-scale events across Europe. From overseeing the build of entire event sites or directing convoys of trucks, Noah ensures that everything on-site runs smoothly and to strict deadlines.

His work sees him travel all over the world - recently spending two weeks in Amsterdam, managing fast-paced builds in Munich, and calling Barcelona a regular work destination. “The travelling has been the highlight for me,” Noah says. “Every event is different, and every location has its own challenges. It can be intense, especially when an entire site needs building in three weeks, but I thrive on that energy. There’s always something happening!”

Noah is passionate about showing others that logistics isn’t only about warehouses and transport - it’s a huge sector full of opportunity, variety and opportunity. Noah adds, “At university, you’re usually pushed towards careers in law, medicine or teaching. But what so many people don’t know is that logistics has just as much to offer - you meet so many people, you get to travel, and it’s genuinely so much fun. Logistics is a career that’s always going to be in demand, but most people have no idea it even exists as an option.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, comments: “Noah’s story is a perfect example of how a simple term-time job can evolve into an exciting, international career. His journey into event logistics shows how diverse and dynamic this sector truly is. From tight deadlines to global travels, logistics offers so many roles for people with different strengths and interests.

“There are incredible opportunities in everything from event logistics and customer service to engineering and digital tech. And the best part? The sector is growing fast and always evolving. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of talent, whether they be leaving straight from school or college or graduating from university.”

For those wanting to find out more about the opportunities available, take this quiz to see which role in logistics could fit with your future: www.generationlogistics.org/find-your-future/