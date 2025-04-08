Chesterfield Malayali Association starts 2025 with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chesterfield Malayali Association (CMA) has kicked off 2025 with vibrant achievements and remarkable community spirit, making waves both locally and across the UK.

A major milestone was achieved as CMA President Aathira Aashirvad was elected as the Arts Coordinator for the Yorkshire and Humber region of the Union of UK Malayali Associations (UUKMA). This prestigious position, secured within just two years of CMA's affiliation with UUKMA, reflects both her leadership and the association's swift rise in prominence.

Adding to the celebrations, CMA successfully hosted the All UK Badminton Tournament on 29th March at Netherthorpe School, which drew considerable attention across the UK. The event saw 24 men's doubles teams battling it out for top honours.

First Prize (£300), sponsored by Kodygas – Plumbing & Heating Specialists, was claimed by the formidable Stoke-on-Trent duo Irshad and Shinu.

President Of CNA with UUKMA Yorkshire n Humber team

Second Prize (£150), courtesy of Aarna South Indian Restaurant, Sutton-in-Ashfield, went to Sheffield’s own Binet and Shane.

Third Prize (£75), backed by Videobuddies, a multimedia production and advertising company, was secured by another talented pair from Stoke-on-Trent, Rico and Shyam.

In the Women's Doubles,

First Prize (£50), sponsored again by Videobuddies, was won by Divya and Anju.

CMA Badminton Tournament

Second Prize went to the enthusiastic team of Teena and Roniya.

CMA's young talents also shone brightly this season. On 29th March, CMA's rising stars Radiant Vibez – Anjana, Evana, Naomi, and Sidha – gave a graceful classical performance at the Holi celebrations of the Asian Association of Chesterfield, attended by the Mayor of Chesterfield Borough Council.

Just a day later, on 30th March, the group made their All-UK stage debut at Sassy Bond 2025, a vibrant showcase of dancers from across the country. Their performance titled “Ammanervaram”, themed around Mother's Day, was a heartfelt dedication to their mothers and their Guru – none other than Aathira Aashirvad, who herself is a proud mother and an inspiration to the young dancers.

Looking ahead, CMA is buzzing with excitement as preparations are underway for Rhythm 2025, a grand Easter-Ramadan-Vishu celebration set for 26th April. The event promises to be a vibrant blend of dance, music, and traditional Kerala cuisine – a true feast for the senses. All are welcome to join in the celebration of culture, community, and unity.

Chesterfield Malayali Association has truly set the tone for a spectacular year, continuing to connect, celebrate, and inspire.