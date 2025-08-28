Chesterfield Malayali Association marks milestones and celebrates community spirit

The Committee - Able, Deepa, Sherly, Jiji, Daliya, Aathira, Tijo, Jewels, Geo, Almity, Reshma - Missing - Anish Thomas, Justin Joseph

Chesterfield Malayali Association prides itself on being an inclusive community, bringing together healthcare professionals, IT specialists, lawyers, entrepreneurs, geologists, scientists, and social workers from Chesterfield and N. Derbyshire.

The association welcomes everyone to join, integrate, and celebrate local culture together. For more information or to get involved, contact CMA and help continue to strengthen community ties in Derbyshire.

Founded to unite the Malayali community in Chesterfield and surrounding areas, the Chesterfield Malayali Association (CMA) has steadily grown into a vibrant cultural and social hub. Malayalis are people from the Indian state of Kerala, known for their rich traditions, language (Malayalam), cuisine, and festivals. CMA provides a platform for Keralites and the wider community to come together through cultural celebrations, sports, arts, and charitable initiatives.

With its title sponsorship secured for the past two years by Manu John, Mortgage Advisor from Lilac Financials, CMA has continued to flourish, hosting events that draw attention across the UK.

CMA Winners at UUKMA Sports Meet

A major milestone was recently achieved as CMA President, Aathira Aashirvad, was elected as the Arts Coordinator for the Yorkshire and Humber region of the Union of UK Malayali Associations (UUKMA). This prestigious position, secured within just two years of CMA's affiliation with UUKMA, reflects both her leadership and the association’s rapid rise. CMA is proud to back our President as she takes up the challenging task of coordinating the UUKMA Yorkshire and Humber Kalamela – Arts Competitions, where around 1,000 artists will compete in singing and dance events.

Adding to the excitement, CMA successfully hosted the All-UK Badminton Tournament on 29th March at Netherthorpe School, drawing participants from across the UK. The event featured 24 men’s doubles teams competing for top honours.

Men’s Doubles:

1st Prize (£300) : Irshad and Shinu, Stoke-on-Trent ( sponsored by Kodygas – Plumbing & Heating Specialists )

: Irshad and Shinu, Stoke-on-Trent ( ) 2nd Prize (£150) : Binet and Shane, Sheffield ( sponsored by Aarna South Indian Restaurant, Sutton-in-Ashfield )

: Binet and Shane, Sheffield ( ) 3rd Prize (£75) : Rico and Shyam, Stoke-on-Trent ( sponsored by Videobuddies, multimedia production and advertising company )

: Rico and Shyam, Stoke-on-Trent ( ) Women’s Doubles:

1st Prize (£50) : Divya and Anju ( sponsored by Videobuddies )

: Divya and Anju ( ) 2nd Prize: Teena and Roniya

CMA’s young talents also shone brightly this season. On 29th March, Radiant Vibez — Anjana, Evana, Naomi, and Sidha — performed a graceful classical dance at the Holi celebrations of the Asian Association of Chesterfield, attended by the Mayor of Chesterfield Borough Council. Just a day later, they made their All-UK stage debut at Sassy Bond 2025 with their performance titled “Ammanervaram”, a heartfelt dedication to mothers on Mother’s Day.

CMA - All UK Badminton Tournament Winners

The association continues to celebrate cultural milestones with events like Rhythm 2025, the grand Easter-Ramadan-Vishu celebration, held on 26th April. The festival offered a vibrant blend of dance, music, and traditional Kerala cuisine, bringing the community together in true festive spirit.

At the UUKMA Sportsmeet, the association secured second place in Tug of War, showcasing teamwork and spirit, with notable contributions from Anish Thomas, Able Eldhose, Roy K Andrews, Nijo George, Prashanth Kurup, Manu John, and Gaius Joseph. CMA’s young athletes also achieved top honours in athletics, with Aaron Joseph Kunnel, Evana Sijo, Naomi Saji, and Sijo Kuruvilla winning their events.

The CMA cricket team participated in the UUKMA Yorkshire and Humber Cricket Tournament, led by Joint Secretary Tijo Abraham and featuring: Bibin Joseph, Bibin Baby, Jortin Kurian, Jijo Johnny, Krishnakumar Muttathu, Eldhose Peter, Prashanth Kurup, Joseph Prathas, Akhil Benny, Joseph John, Anish Thomas, and Able Eldhose.

Looking ahead, CMA is preparing for the Harvest Festival, Onam, one of the most important and celebrated festivals in Kerala. Onam is a ten-day harvest festival that marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. Traditionally, it includes floral decorations (Pookalam), cultural performances, boat races, family games, and a grand vegetarian feast of up to 23 dishes served on a banana leaf, known as Sadhya. CMA’s celebration brings together the community in true unity — free from politics or religion — with dance, music, games, tug of war, and a feast called Nammude Onam.