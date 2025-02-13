Chesterfield kinship carers in march through Westminster

On Wednesday representatives from Kinship Chesterfield joined kinship carers from across the country in a March to the Treasury to tell the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, 'we can't pay with love'.

Kinship Chesterfield Chair, Andrew Woodward, said: "It was a great event to be involved in, but one with a serious message".

Kinship carers are people who step up to raise a relative or friend's child when their parents are unable to. Such a commitment is born of love, but love alone won't pay the bills, with many kinship carers getting little or no financial support and struggling to cope as a result of attempting to keep vulnerable children from going into local authority care.

Kinship carers are twice as likely as other adults to rely on food banks, and four times as likely to fall behind on their bills, yet recent research by the University of Sheffield shows that they contribute billions to the economy each year by keeping these children out of the care system.

Kinship cares outside the Treasury in London (12 February 2025)

The message of the march was therefore simple; all kinship carers need financial support now.

The government has the power to fix this and give all kinship carers financial allowances, but having made a number of promises, it is dragging its heels with no real practical action to date.

If you are a kinship carer in need of support please contact [email protected], or for more information visit https://kinship.org.uk