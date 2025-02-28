Chesterfield householders living near squalid house speak up after “years” of rotting food and rat-infested gardens

Residents on another Chesterfield street scarred by negligent neighbours are protesting at “years” of rotting food and rat-infested gardens.

People living on Hazlehurst Lane in Stonegravels say one of the properties on the road is “overrun” with rubbish and food waste. Pictures show a 4X4 vehicle, a caravan and a box trailer to the front of a semi-detached home piled full of rubbish.

While photos of the back garden reveal a chaotic decking area littered with old containers, discarded seating and bags of rubbish. A resident who spoke anonymously with Derbyshire Times said he and others on the street had been “battling” with the council for a “year” to have something done about the mess.

He said: “The council say they’re dealing with it but they’re not doing anything – the problem has only got worse.” Describing the problem, the householder, who says the contentious property has been in the same state since he bought his semi-detached home two years ago, he said: “We've had rats and have had to pay for pest control but there’s really no point until you get rid of all the waste.

Residents say the ugly mess has become a haven for rats

"You see food delivery vans coming and going and then the rubbish just piles up – we get mushrooms growing across our driveway from all the stuff seeping out of the bags. I’m blocking holes in my garden to stop rats getting in but this has been going on for two years now.”

Hazlehurst Lane residents contacted Derbyshire Times after reading about another property on Edinburgh Road in Newbold piled high to the front and side with cupboard doors, rubble and broken paving slabs, broken drawers, wardrobes, pallets and vehicle wheels.

Residents there say the debris began growing “well before” the pandemic however over five years on it remains a blight on their health and safety, though the council says “enforcement action” is in progress.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We have received complaints about a property on Hazlehurst Lane and have been investigating the case since receiving them.

A 4X4 vehicle, a caravan and a box trailer to the front of the semi-detached home piled full of rubbish

"Our officers have regularly visited the property to speak with the resident and updated adjacent neighbours. We will continue working on this matter following our guidelines and within the powers of all relevant legislation and will keep local residents informed.”