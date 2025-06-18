Chesterfield homeowners receive energy efficient boost

Over 50 homeowners in Chesterfield have benefited from energy efficient improvements to their homes.

Over the past two years Chesterfield Borough Council, Marches Energy Agency (MEA), and Eon Energy Solutions have joined forces to help residents to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

After the council was successful in securing over £440,000 through the Government’s Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 (HUG2), grant funding has been used to help improve the energy efficiency of 27 ‘off-grid’ properties across the borough.

The funding, which was available to homeowners who do not have a mains gas heating system and where their property has a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D,E,F or G, has helped to deliver a range of energy measures that will help save residents money on their energy bills whilst also reducing carbon emissions.

Improvements which have been funded range from insulation and solar panels to air source heat pumps and smart heating controls.

In addition to the homeowners supported through the HUG2 scheme, a further 30 homes in the borough have benefitted from energy efficient improvements after the council secured over £583,500 through the EMCAA Domestic Retrofit (DEVO) scheme.

The DEVO scheme helped homeowners whose homes have an EPC rating of D,E,F or G, and who had not been eligible for grant funding through previous schemes.

Under the scheme, ten properties benefitted from external wall installation, while other properties had a number of energy improvements made to their home to help save on energy bills.

The council was also able to secure an extra sum of £4,500 towards the cost of removing asbestos that was needed to complete the installation of the energy improvements.

Ann is one of the residents benefiting from energy efficient improvements to her home, after a new boiler was installed under a previous scheme from the council, and loft insulation and solar panels were fitted under the recent DEVO scheme. She said: “I had a new boiler installed which works brilliantly, plus saves me running costs as it is much more efficient than my old one.

“Apart from saving me lots of money on electricity bills, the solar panels also allow me to use large appliances much more frequently than before because of the cost saving. Often, I can even use them for free. Even over last winter, I could boil my kettle for free, charge up my mobility scooter, use the dishwasher, plus do several loads of washing.

“The loft insulation work was thorough and done with great care and I've noticed that my home was much warmer last winter so, again, saving me money on heating my 90-year-old home.

“As a pensioner with a disability, the grants from Chesterfield Borough Council have made a huge difference to the quality of my life. I don't think the council could ever fully realise just how much I am benefiting now - health and finance-wise. I am now warm and comfortable, and able to use appliances whenever I need without worry about cost. The other massive bonus is that I am now free of worry about saving up to get a new boiler or other energy saving jobs.

“I would highly recommend anyone who might be wondering if they might qualify for a grant, to register their interest.”

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We understand that it’s a difficult time for many people as the cost of living continues to rise. With funding secured through these schemes we have been able to support homeowners in making improvements to their home to help to increase the warmth and comfort of their homes, whilst also reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.

“Despite facing significant financial pressures now and in future years, the council is committed to supporting those most in need and is doing all it can to maximise external funding opportunities like this, to help households across the borough.”

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning, and the environment, said: “Helping to improve the energy efficiency of over 50 homes in the borough is fantastic. Adding extra insulation will help to reduce energy consumption in buildings, keeping the homes warmer for longer, and in turn reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar panels are a great renewable energy source, and installing the air source heat pumps will help reduce carbon emissions when compared to more traditional gas boilers.

“Chesterfield Borough Council has made a commitment to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030 and to support the wider borough to become carbon neutral by 2050. We are making good progress towards our targets, and the positive actions taken as part of this project will benefit both residents and the wider environment.”

To help even more residents improve the energy efficiency of their home, we have also applied for funding for the Warm Homes: Local Grants scheme - a UK government programme that helps low-income households in England make improvements to their home.

While we wait to find out if our bid for funding has been successful, we are encouraging residents who meet the eligibility criteria below to contact our partners, Marches Energy (MEA), to register their interest. More information can be found at: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/warm-homes

The scheme will be rolled out over a three-year period, with households selected set to benefit from items such as external wall insulation, cavity insulation, loft insulation, internal wall insulation, ventilation, air source heat pump, solar and smart controls to improve EPCs from D or below to C or above subject to a technical survey.