Chesterfield Foodbank launches ambitious appeal amid rising costs and continued demand

Chesterfield Foodbank has issued an appeal to the community as it faces continued levels of demand and rising operational costs. Over the past year, the foodbank has supported more than 10,000 local people, including 2,500 children, providing a vital safety net for those in financial crisis.

Each emergency parcel distributed by the foodbank contains three days’ worth of food and essential items, helping individuals and families bridge the gap during times of severe hardship. But with increased pressures, including rising rents and the need for additional food supplies, the charity is now calling for renewed community support to help meet its growing commitments.

In response to the crisis, Chesterfield Foodbank has launched an ambitious campaign to raise £80,000, which will allow continued provision of emergency food as well as access to onward support for benefits, housing, debt advice, and mental health services.

Despite the challenges, the foodbank remains deeply grateful for the generosity of local residents, schools, churches, community groups and businesses, whose kindness has kept the service running during extremely difficult times.

“We can’t thank the community enough for the support they’ve already shown,” said a spokesperson for Chesterfield Foodbank. “It’s because of that support, along with the tireless efforts of our 136 volunteers, we’ve been able to offer a lifeline to thousands of people. But the need is increasing fast, and we’re asking for help again to keep pace with demand.”

How you can help:

Donate food: Non-perishable items like tinned soup, meat, rice pudding, packets of pasta and cereal, and jars of sauces are urgently needed.

Give financially: Small, regular donations can make a huge difference. The foodbank is encouraging supporters to set up monthly standing orders, helping to provide a reliable stream of income to plan and deliver ongoing support. A summer Crowdfunder Appeal is also live.

Fundraise: Local people are encouraged to host fundraising events. The foodbank can provide materials and guidance to make it easy and fun.

Join local campaigns: The Harvest Appeal is underway, with schools and churches receiving posters to run food drives. Businesses are also invited to book online shopping deliveries using the new Deliveries Calendar.

Volunteer: Help is needed at the busy West Bars distribution centre, with roles available for packing parcels and supporting visitors.

One key event is the Tesco Extra Summer Food Drive on Saturday 5th July at Lockoford Lane, where shoppers are encouraged to pick up an extra tin or two to donate on their way out, a small act that makes a big impact.

The foodbank continues to work in close partnership with local organisations to provide wraparound support, including services for unpaid carers, mental health and wellbeing, and survivors of domestic abuse.

“Our food parcels are designed to get people through their darkest moments, but we also want to help them access long-term support,” said the spokesperson. “With your help, we can reach our £80,000 target, to make sure no one in our community goes hungry, and build a future where everyone has access to the support they need.”

To set up a monthly donation, volunteer, or learn more about how to give or receive help, visit: https://chesterfield.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/our-campaigns/

Follow Chesterfield Foodbank on social media for updates, news and events.