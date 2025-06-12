Chesterfield & District Family History Society

The Mayor and Mayoress presenting a cheque to Ashgate Hospice on behalf of the members of the Chesterfield and District Family History Society

Chesterfield and District Family History Society held an event at the library on Saturday 7th June, to celebrate 35 years since the Society was established.

Members were on hand to help anyone interested in starting their family trees, or make further progress in their research, and a display was set up of stories unearthed by members during the course of their family history journey.

Representatives from the Local Studies Library and Derbyshire Record Office were also on hand to give advice on resources which they have available to family historians. The Chesterfield and District Local History Society displayed information about George Stephenson to mark the 200th anniversary of the railways, and Christ Church, Stonegravels, displayed information about the Scarsdale Union Workhouse in Chesterfield.

The Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Barry Dyke and his wife Marie, attended to present a cheque to Ashgate Hospice, this year’s charity chosen by members to receive donations made by the members of the Society.

The members’ stories will remain on display in the library for three weeks.