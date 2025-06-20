Toby with volunteers at the Salvation Army Coffee Morning

Chesterfield’s Salvation Army charity shop has been ranked as the organisation’s number 1 store in the whole of the UK. Local MP, Toby Perkins joined them at their monthly coffee morning to congratulate the table toppers and thank the staff and volunteers.

Toby Perkins said, “I was delighted to be invited along to hear about this fantastic achievement. The dedication and time that the staff and volunteers put in at the Salvation Army is inspiring and make me proud of Chesterfield.

Having recently moved house, a considerable number of my former possessions are also sat on the shelves at the Sally Army. I also managed to pick up some plates and crockery for a little party I was having so as a customer and donator, I support the store wholeheartedly. Toby spent time chatting to Captain Elizabeth Di-Palma, members of the Church, volunteers and service users who support the Salvation Army’s community work. Toby also met with Captain Di-Palma and other representatives recently to discuss the organisations views on the Assisted Dying Bill and other national issues.

Toby added, “I would encourage people to donate their old items at the donation centre on Foljambe Road or pop into the shop to grab themselves a bargain. All the profits go to helping people in need and supporting the Salvation Army’s fantastic work in the community.”