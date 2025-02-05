Chesterfield charity expresses gratitude to Magnavale Ltd, for generous donation

Members of the Brightlife Board

Brightlife, a local non-profit dedicated to preventing loneliness and isolation across Chesterfield, NE Derbyshire and Bolsover, is sending sincere thanks to Magnavale, Chesterfield, for their generous donation of £3,000.

This donation will play a crucial role in supporting the charity whose aim is to prevent loneliness and isolation amongst those over 55.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Magnavale,” said Ann Monk, Chief Executive Officer at Brightlife. “Their donation is vital in helping us in our quest to reduce loneliness and isolation amongst the over 55’s. It will help support our telephone befriending service and enable us to continue sharing information and bringing people together wherever possible. This money means we can reach even more people”

Magnavale, a leading provider of temperature-controlled storage and value-added services to the food sector, has long been known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Their latest donation is a reflection of their dedication to making a positive impact beyond their industry.

Magnavale Chief Operating Officer, Amanda Cogan said “Magnavale are so proud to support this charity and their fight against loneliness. It aligns with our commitment to social responsibility and community well-being. Brightlife do an incredible job and we know this contribution will help to make a meaningful difference to our local communities”

With the donation, Brightlife can train more volunteers for their telephone befriending project. This much-needed project helps housebound and isolated people by providing weekly, friendly telephone calls.

This partnership between Magnavale and Brightlife underscores the powerful impact that local businesses and charities can have when they come together. Brigtlife looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Magnavale and furthering their shared mission of helping those who need it most.

Along with general support and signposting, Brightlife runs a telephone befriending service, run entirely by volunteers. The service provides weekly calls to older people with little or no human contact. The volunteers all receive training to ensure they deliver a service that brightens someone's day and puts a smile on their face. All donations received help to keep this much-needed project alive.

For more information on Brightlife and how to get involved, please visit www.Brightlife.charity