Chesterfield care service raises over £500 for children’s cancer charity

A Chesterfield care service which supports women with mental health needs made a splash fundraising for a children’s cancer charity.

Located on Worksop Road, Cygnet Acer Clinic is a 28-bed service for women with personality disorders and acute mental health needs.

The Cygnet Health Care service hosted a week of duck-themed activities to fundraise for The Give A Duck Foundation, raising £560.

The charity supports children who have been diagnosed with cancer across the UK by providing them with a Chemo Duck. The Chemo Duck is fitted with medical lines to mirror those of the child and is used in therapy to prepare children for their treatment.

Staff and service users were inspired to take on the fundraiser during a monthly meeting where they discussed their love of a positive community atmosphere. One of the individuals supported at Cygnet Acer Clinic also revealed her passion for ducks and the fundraiser came into fruition.

Abigail Hague, Clinical Manager at the Cygnet Health Care service, praised her team’s fundraising success.

She said: “It was a great fundraising success from our team, everyone put a lot of effort in to it! We like to centre our activities around service user enjoyment, so a duck-themed fundraiser was the plan. As soon as we heard about the amazing work The Give A Duck Foundation do, we all knew it was the perfect charity for us.

“Their mission is so moving and it’s a lovely initiative that the whole of Cygnet Acer Clinic became passionate about. Our service users were touched when we explained that our fundraising will help more than 22 children undergoing cancer treatment. That really put into perspective our hard-work and considerable efforts.”

Fundraising activities included a fancy dress competition with duck-themed costumes.

The charitable week included activities like hook-a-duck, ‘Guess How Many Ducks in the Jar’ and a duck-themed fancy dress competition. The flock of fundraisers also enjoyed donating to a pick’n’mix stall, taking part in arts and crafts, and tucking into duck-themed cupcakes.

As the week drew to a close, the Cygnet Health Care service were visited by The Give A Duck Foundation and handed over a cheque to the charity.

Abigail said: “The fundraiser has really given the individuals we support a sense of wider community spirit and it was very enjoyable working with the charity. Our service user who loves ducks was even gifted her own miniature Chemo Duck to thank her for her efforts.

“Fundraising is so important for team work as there are lots of transferrable skills. Our service users played a large part in choosing the activities, making posters, sharing our fundraising page and delivering flyers in the neighbourhood. Everyone was on board to support such a worthy cause.”