Chesterfield care home welcomes tropical visitors

It was all hands on deck at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home as residents, colleagues, and visitors came together to celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day in true swashbuckling style – complete with pirate hats, themed games, and a visit from two spectacular feathered friends.

Residents, colleagues and visitors were treated to a special visit from ‘Parrots and Pirates’, led by Tony Dickinson and his two colourful companions: Inca, a majestic 13-year-old Greenwing Macaw, and Mishka, a cheeky 5-year-old Catalina Macaw.

Everyone joined in the fun by adopting pirate names for the day, including favourites like First Mate Fred, Deckhand Dave, and Soggy-Boot Stan. The tropical birds were the true stars of the event, dazzling the crowd with their vibrant plumage and playful antics.

Tony delighted the audience with fascinating facts and amusing stories about the birds, while residents enjoyed feeding the parrots, watching them spread their wings, and even exchanging a few chirpy "hellos" in return for their favourite treat: pine nuts.

Tony with residents

In addition to their new feathered friends, residents enjoyed themed treats, challenging games, and plenty of lively chatter.

Gladys, who lives at the home, said: “What a delight it is to see these beautiful birds. We had a fantastic time feeding them, and I couldn’t believe how bright their feathers are!”

“It was a brilliant time celebrating Talk Like a Pirate Day! Our residents and colleagues absolutely loved it,” said Zenka Shires, Home Manager at Chatsworth Lodge. “There were smiles all around, and the parrots really brought the fun to life. We’re proud to create these joyful, engaging experiences for everyone here.”

Chatsworth Lodge, located on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and North of England. The home offers residential, dementia, and respite care services.