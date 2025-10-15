Chesterfield care home residents enjoy nostalgic 1940s celebration

Residents at Riverdale Care Home were taken on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the home hosted a lively 1940s-themed event, complete with classic wartime songs and vintage flair.

The highlight of the day was a performance by Sarah from RazzleDazzle, who brought the spirit of the era to life with songs including “Run Rabbit Run”, “Pack Up Your Troubles”, and “Hang Out Your Washing on the Siegfried Line”. Her vibrant performance had everyone tapping their feet and singing along.

Colin, who lives at the home and is a RAF veteran, was seen smiling and enjoying the performance.

Resident Robena, along with her daughter and daughter-in-law, also thoroughly enjoyed the day. They shared: “We really enjoyed it and thought Sarah was fabulous. It brought so many memories back – we knew all the words to the songs!”

Resident with performer from RazzleDazzle

“It was wonderful to see so many smiles and hear the residents joining in,” said Wendy Perkins, Activities Coordinator. “These songs sparked so many memories for our people.”

The event was especially meaningful as Riverdale Care Home is currently working towards its Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) accreditation – a national initiative recognising care homes that go the extra mile to support and honour those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Home Manager, Denise West, added: “Creating events like this is an important part of our commitment to making Riverdale a truly veteran-friendly home. It’s about honouring the past, recognising the contributions of those who served, and creating joyful experiences for all our residents.”

Through engaging activities and a strong sense of community, Riverdale Care Home continues to provide a warm, inclusive environment where every resident feels valued.

Smiles all round

The event was part of Riverdale’s ongoing commitment to creating joyful, meaningful experiences for its residents – and this one certainly hit all the right notes.

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Celebrations like this 1940s party are typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Riverdale Care Home provides residential care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, please visit their website.