Chesterfield care home resident rings in the fun at the circus

Bruce, a cherished resident at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home in Chesterfield, recently enjoyed a memorable outing to his hometown of Hasland - a day filled with nostalgia, joy, and plenty of laughter.

Bruce visited Eastwood Park, a place that holds many fond memories from his childhood. Walking around the park where he used to play games with his friends and his dad, he said: "It was lovely to walk around and see everything again. It brought back so many good memories of my childhood."

The day continued with a trip to Pinder's Circus, where Bruce and Zoe, Activity Co-ordinator, were treated to a spectacular show full of dazzling talent. The circus atmosphere was lively, and the audience clapped, laughed, and cheered throughout the performance. One of the highlights of the day was when the clown splashed the audience with water, adding to the fun - especially welcome on such a warm day!

"One-on-one outings like this are incredibly important for our residents - and for us," said Zenka Shires, Home Manager at Chatsworth Lodge Care Home. “Personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences have become an integral part of every resident’s care plan. These outings give residents the freedom to choose what they want to do, enjoy time outside, and create new memories. Today was all about making Bruce feel happy and engaged, and it certainly was a success! We’re already planning his next trip out.”

Bruce (left) and Zoe (right)

“I had a brilliant day out today – we visited all of my favourite places from my childhood, and I had the chance to reminisce about how Hasland has changed over the years,” said Bruce. “A huge thank you to Zoe and everyone at Chatsworth Lodge for making this day so special.”

Bruce’s outing to Hasland reflects the home and group’s dedication to enriching residents' lives. Chatsworth Lodge Care Home is committed to crafting personalised experiences that cater to each resident’s individual needs and preferences.

Chatsworth Lodge Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and North of England. The home, located on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, provides residential care, dementia care, and respite care. For more information about the home please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/chatsworth-lodge-chesterfield

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.